BC-SOC--Italian Summaries

Saturday Summaries from Italian football (home teams listed first):
|Crotone 0, Cittadella 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Lecce 1, Benevento 1
Lecce: Marco Mancosu (62).
Benevento: Massimo Coda (71).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Carpi 0, Foggia 2
Foggia: Pietro Iemmello (10, 83).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Perugia 0, Brescia 2
Brescia: Ernesto Torregrossa (5), Alfredo Donnarumma (76).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Roma 3, Turin 2
Roma: Nicolo Zaniolo (15), Aleksandar Kolarov (34, pen.), Stephan El Shaarawy (73).
Turin: Tomas Rincon (51), Cristian Ansaldi (67).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Udinese 1, Parma 2
Udinese: Stefano Okaka (50).
Parma: Roberto Inglese (11, pen.), Gervinho (68).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Inter 0, Sassuolo 0
Halftime: 0-0.