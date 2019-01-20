  1. Home
BC-SOC--Italian Summaries

By  Associated Press
2019/01/20 06:17
Saturday Summaries from Italian football (home teams listed first):

Italy Serie B
Crotone 0, Cittadella 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Lecce 1, Benevento 1

Lecce: Marco Mancosu (62).

Benevento: Massimo Coda (71).

Halftime: 0-0.

Carpi 0, Foggia 2

Foggia: Pietro Iemmello (10, 83).

Halftime: 0-1.

Perugia 0, Brescia 2

Brescia: Ernesto Torregrossa (5), Alfredo Donnarumma (76).

Halftime: 0-1.

Italy Serie A
Roma 3, Turin 2

Roma: Nicolo Zaniolo (15), Aleksandar Kolarov (34, pen.), Stephan El Shaarawy (73).

Turin: Tomas Rincon (51), Cristian Ansaldi (67).

Halftime: 2-0.

Udinese 1, Parma 2

Udinese: Stefano Okaka (50).

Parma: Roberto Inglese (11, pen.), Gervinho (68).

Halftime: 0-1.

Inter 0, Sassuolo 0

Halftime: 0-0.