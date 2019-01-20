GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Tim Weah, the U.S. striker and son of former AC Milan star George Weah, scored on his debut for Celtic in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Weah, who is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, came on in the 69th minute and netted in the 83rd. He raced onto Dedryck Boyata's through-ball and slotted his shot past advancing goalkeeper David Hutton as cup holder Celtic beat Airdrieonians 3-0 to reach the fifth round.

George Weah was a star striker for PSG and Milan in the 1990s, and in 1995 became the first, and still the only, African-born player to win FIFA's world footballer of the year award and France's Ballon d'Or.

Weah was elected president of Liberia in 2017.

Tim was born in New York. He has made eight appearances for the U.S. team, scoring in a friendly against Bolivia in May, and can also play as an attacking midfielder.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports