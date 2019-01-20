PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Pakistan got one back on South Africa by winning the first one-day international by five wickets on Saturday.

The tourists were whitewashed 3-0 in the tests but found the change to limited-overs cricket to their liking as they took an early advantage in the five-match series.

Experienced batsman Mohammad Hafeez, brought in for the ODIs, secured victory with 71 not out as his side finished on 267-5 to win with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Hashim Amla made 108 not out and Rassie van der Dussen hit 93 on his ODI debut. Despite their 155-run partnership for the second wicket, South Africa didn't push on to the big score that seemed achievable and had to settle for a total of 266-2.

Pakistan's chase was comfortable until opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for 86, the first of three quick wickets near the end. The 38-year-old Hafeez saw his side home with his 35th ODI half-century.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports