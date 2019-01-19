TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey shore property owners and renters worry that a new tax on short-term lodging like Airbnb rentals could hurt the state's shore economy.

The 11.625 percent sales and transient accommodation tax went into effect late last year as part of the fiscal 2019 budget.

Some property owners have taken their concerns to lawmakers, who authored legislation to exempt shore counties from the tax.

The issue is rising to the surface now in particular because many shore rentals are locked up in January.

It's affecting owners and renters who have long-standing arrangements, or who rent by word of mouth or via informal social media posts.

The administration of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says people can avoid the tax by going through real estate companies, which are exempt from it.