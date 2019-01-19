  1. Home
PBS films tackles Native American links to rock, blues, jazz

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/19 23:11
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 1971 file photo, Jesse Ed Davis, center right, a guitarist of Kiowa and Comanche ancestry, performs with George Harrison, left,

FILE - In this May 29, 1978 file photo, Robbie Robertson, right, a Canadian guitarist of Mohawk ancestry, stands next to American director Martin Scor

FILE - In this July 21, 2002 file photo, Link Wray, the 73-year-old Shawnee Indian and acclaimed pioneer of punk and heavy metal, performs at the Shim

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1944 file photo, Mildred Bailey, a jazz singer of the Coeur d'Alene American Indian tribe, performs on her musical radio progra

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new PBS Independent Lens documentary shows how Native Americans laid the foundations to rock, blues and jazz.

"RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World," set to air on most PBS stations Monday, shows how Native Americans played a role in shaping American popular music, even though fans had no idea about their ancestry.

The film illustrates how Link Wray, a Shawnee man who grew up in rural North Carolina, responded to the pain of racism with the landmark song "Rumble" — a tune credited with inventing the power chord.

It also how blues pioneer Charley Patton, an early 20th Century Mississippi Delta guitarist of Choctaw and African-American ancestry, fused Native American rhythms with black music.

Co-director Catherine Bainbridge says the film presents a missing chapter in the history of American popular music.