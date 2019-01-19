  1. Home
  2. World

Bangladesh PM Hasina seeks people's support at victory rally

By  Associated Press
2019/01/19 19:29
Supporters of Awami League political party shout slogans as they rally to celebrate the party's overwhelming victory in last month's election in Dhaka

Supporters of Awami League political party shout slogans as they rally to celebrate the party's overwhelming victory in last month's election in Dhaka

Supporters wave Awami League political party flags during a rally celebrating the party's overwhelming victory in last month's election in Dhaka, Bang

Supporters wave Awami League political party flags during a rally celebrating the party's overwhelming victory in last month's election in Dhaka, Bang

Supporters of the Awami League political party play with toy guns during a rally celebrating the party's overwhelming victory in last month's election

Supporters of the Awami League political party play with toy guns during a rally celebrating the party's overwhelming victory in last month's election

A music band performs during a rally celebrating the Awami League political party's overwhelming victory in last month's election in Dhaka, Bangladesh

A music band performs during a rally celebrating the Awami League political party's overwhelming victory in last month's election in Dhaka, Bangladesh

A supporter of the Awami League political party holds a miniature boat, the party's election icon, as they gather to attend a rally celebrating the ov

A supporter of the Awami League political party holds a miniature boat, the party's election icon, as they gather to attend a rally celebrating the ov

An Awami League political party supporter attaches a badge to the shirt of a fellow supporter during a rally to celebrate the party's overwhelming vic

An Awami League political party supporter attaches a badge to the shirt of a fellow supporter during a rally to celebrate the party's overwhelming vic

Supporters hold cut-outs of the Awami League political party leaders during a rally celebrating the party's overwhelming victory in last month's elect

Supporters hold cut-outs of the Awami League political party leaders during a rally celebrating the party's overwhelming victory in last month's elect

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who won a third straight term with an overwhelming majority in last month's elections, is seeking the people's support at a victory rally amid international calls for an investigation into alleged irregularities during the polls.

The opposition is demanding new elections, saying the Dec. 30 polls were rigged, an allegation the Election Commission and Hasina have rejected.

On Saturday, Hasina told tens of thousands of her supporters in a park in Dhaka, the capital, that she would "work for all" amid criticism that she could become increasingly authoritarian.

A Hasina-led alliance won 288 seats in the 300-seat Parliament in last month's elections. The opposition-led alliance won only seven seats, with all its lawmakers deciding to refrain from taking their oaths to protest the results.