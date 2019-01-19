  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan finds African swine fever in pig carcass on island beach near China

Animal likely to have drifted ashore from Fujian Province

  177
By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/19 19:14
A hog carcass on an uninhabited island near Matsu tested positive for African swine fever.

A hog carcass on an uninhabited island near Matsu tested positive for African swine fever. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A pig carcass found on a beach on an uninhabited island near Matsu close to China tested positive for African swine fever, the authorities said Saturday.

Earlier this month, another dead hog, found on a beach in Kinmen, also tested positive. In both cases, investigators assumed the carcasses had floated ashore from China as there were no hog farms in the vicinity, the Central News Agency reported.

After taking samples for the tests, inspectors immediately incinerated the dead animal and buried it, while the Matsu health authorities disinfected the site.

The islet was situated downstream from the mouth of the Minjiang River, while upstream, the city of Nanping in Fujian Province had registered cases of African swine fever, making it more than likely that the dead hog had drifted in from China, experts said.

Taiwan has stepped up inspections of visitors arriving at major airports and raised fines to NT$200,000 (US$6,490) for first-time offenders bringing in banned meat products from affected areas.
African swine fever
Matsu
Fujian

RELATED ARTICLES

China seeking vaccine for African swine fever
China seeking vaccine for African swine fever
2019/01/19 11:24
Taiwan tightens border inspections against African swine fever
Taiwan tightens border inspections against African swine fever
2019/01/18 17:05
Taiwan investigates 4 following online rumors about African swine fever
Taiwan investigates 4 following online rumors about African swine fever
2019/01/18 10:00
Taiwan ramps up airport security ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan ramps up airport security ahead of Lunar New Year
2019/01/16 12:15
China designs facial recognition for pigs
China designs facial recognition for pigs
2019/01/15 17:39