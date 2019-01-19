INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Stephanie Schneider of Germany rallied in the second heat to win a World Cup women's bobsled race Saturday, her second victory of the season.

Schneider and Ann-Christin Strack finished their two runs in 1 minute, 46.06 seconds. Mariama Jamanka and Kira Lipperheide of Germany took second in 1:46.17.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman of the U.S. led after the first heat, and wound up finishing in third.

The win extended Germany's streak of victories in World Cup and Olympic bobsled races to 21, going back to last year.

Jamanka medaled for the fifth time in as many women's races this season. The medal was the fourth for Meyers Taylor, and the third of the year for Schneider.