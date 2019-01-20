Mercury forecast to slide next week: CWB

Taiwan could see much colder weather next week under the influence of a cold air mass between Sunday and Jan. 25, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Saturday.

The coldest days are likely to be Jan. 22-23, when lows could slide to 12 degrees Celsius in Taipei and 11 degrees in coastal areas, forecasters said.

The cold air mass is also expected to bring rain across the island early in the week, with mountains above 3,000 meters expected to see snow Jan. 21-22, according to the CWB.

From Jan. 23, when the cold air mass reaches its strongest, the weather pattern is expected to shift to dry and sunny, the bureau said.

Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said the cold air mass could set record-low temperatures Jan. 22-23 in northern and central Taiwan since winter began.

Meanwhile, Taiwan could start to experience cold and wet weather Sunday, with temperatures dropping to 14 degrees in northern Taiwan, the bureau said.