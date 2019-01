BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Saturday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Third Round

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Denis Shapovalov (25), Canada, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Daniil Medvedev (15), Russia, def. David Goffin (21), Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Pablo Carreno-Busta (23), Spain, def. Fabio Fognini (12), Italy, 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Milos Raonic (16), Canada, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Borna Coric (11), Croatia, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Third Round

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Serena Williams (16), United States, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Garbine Muguruza (18), Spain, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Su-Wei Hsieh (28), Taiwan, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Anastasija Sevastova (13), Latvia, def. Qiang Wang (21), China, 6-3, 6-3.

Madison Keys (17), United States, def. Elise Mertens (12), Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Shuai Zhang, China, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia and Dominic Inglot (10), Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (6), South Africa, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (3), Britain, def. Jonny O'Mara, Britain and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia and Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Denis Kudla, United States and Steve Johnson, United States, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 6-2.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Horacio Zeballos (7), Argentina, def. Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Jack Sock, United States and Jack Withrow, United States, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain and Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Alize Cornet, France and Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania and Irina-Camelia Begu (10), Romania, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan and Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.

Desirae Krawczyk, United States and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Alison Bai, Australia and Zoe Hives, Australia, 6-2, 6-1.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland and Eri Hozumi (11), Japan, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Alison Riske, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, , walkover.

Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia and Raquel Atawo (9), United States, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia and Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia and Xinyun Han, China, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Danielle Rose Collins, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Jessica Moore, Australia and Andrew Whittington, Australia, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan and Ben Mclachlan (7), Japan, 6-2, 3-6, 10-5.

Leander Paes, India and Samantha Stosur, Australia, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-5.

Robert Farah, Colombia and Anna-Lena Groenefeld (5), Germany, def. Rohan Bopanna, India and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Ekaterina Makarova (8), Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia and Abigail Spears (6), United States, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, 7-5, 6-2.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia and Matt Reid, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Timea Babos, Hungary and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Shuai Zhang, China and John Peers, Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Juniors Men's Singles

First Round

Otto Virtanen (3), Finland, def. Stefan Storch, Australia, 6-1, 6-7, 7-6.

Gustaf Strom, Sweden, def. Ryoma Matsushita, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Lodewijk Weststrate, Netherlands, def. Cooper White, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Eliot Spizzirri (16), United States, def. James Story, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Valentin Royer (11), France, def. Eric Vanshelboim, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, def. Tyler Zink, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Peter Makk, Hungary, def. Mann Shah, India, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Jonas Forejtek (8), Czech Republic, def. Dane Sweeny, Australia, 6-3, 6-0.

Dalibor Svrcina (7), Czech Republic, def. Natan Rodrigues, Brazil, 6-0, 7-6.

Seon Yong Han, Republic of Korea, def. Francesco Passaro, Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Wojciech Marek, Poland, def. Joubert Klopper, South Africa, 6-1, 6-4.

Cannon Kingsley (9), United States, def. Tom Evans, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Harold Mayot (14), France, def. Admir Kalender, Croatia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Toby Alex Kodat, United States, def. Ryuhei Azuma, Japan, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Connor Thomson, Britain, def. Chen Dong, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Filip Cristian Jianu (4), Romania, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

First Round

Sohyun Park (8), Republic of Korea, def. Carol Youngsuh Lee, Northern Mariana Islands, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

Manon Leonard, France, def. Taylah Lawless, Australia, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Veronika Pepelyaeva, Russia, def. Saki Imamura, Japan, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Destinee Martins, Britain, def. Hong Yi Cody Wong (10), Hong Kong, 6-4, 6-3.

Marta Custic (15), Spain, def. Maria Krupenina, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Lisa Pigato, Italy, def. Lara Walker, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Martyna Kubka, Poland, 6-1, 6-4.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (4), Canada, def. Kylie Collins, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Lulu Sun (7), Switzerland, def. Caijsa Wilda Hennemann, Sweden, 6-4, 6-3.

Amber Marshall, Australia, def. Mana Kawamura, Japan, 6-4, 7-5.

Federica Rossi, Italy, def. Kacie Harvey, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Thasaporn Naklo (12), Thailand, def. Giulia Morlet, France, 6-1, 6-4.

Victoria Allen, Britain, def. Sada Nahimana (14), Burundi, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Annerly Poulos, Australia, def. Francesca Curmi, Malta, 6-1, 0-6, 6-2.

Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia, def. Yasmine Mansouri, France, 7-5, 6-2.

Qinwen Zheng (2), China, def. Chloe Beck, United States, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.