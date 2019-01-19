TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Former Chinese Finance Vice Minister Zhang Shaochun (張少春) has been accused of accepting 66.98 million yuan (NT$305 million, US$9.88 million) in bribes, while netizens rumored he might have had 148 lovers, the Apple Daily reported Saturday.

Zhang is reportedly the 14th “tiger” or senior official to have been brought down in President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) campaign against corruption.

A high-level court in Beijing recently announced four important cases to the public, and Zhang’s was named as one of them, according to the Apple Daily.

During his career as a senior finance official from 1995 to 2018, Zhang offered assistance with business deals, school entrance formalities, promotions and jobs in return for financial rewards.

However, in addition, according to netizens, he had also acquired a vast collection of real estate, luxury cars, jewelry and alcohol, as well as millions in cash in various currencies.

Zhang’s allegedly more than 130 properties in China and overseas served to entertain or house up to 148 lovers, described by the Apple Daily as a record for fallen officials in the communist country.

He was arrested last year and expelled from both the party and the government.