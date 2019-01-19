MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

Roger Federer faces one of the game's brightest new stars when he takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round at Melbourne Park. The 19-year-old Tsitsipas is likely to have several hundred Greek fans at Rod Laver Arena if it's anything like his first few matches. The two played against each other at the Hopman Cup team exhibition event two weeks ago but Federer acknowledges Sunday's match is "best of five, it being a fourth round of a Slam, you know, where we know now how we feel on this court." Federer has played 100 matches at Rod Laver, this will be Tsitsipas' first. Tsitsipas loves the Greek crowd support — "they give a nice atmosphere, energy on the court. I appreciate what they do. They really want it as bad as me." Rafael Nadal plays Tomas Berdych and American Frances Tiafoe plays Grigor Dimitrov in other fourth-round matches. On the women's side, home favorite Ashleigh Barty plays Maria Sharapova. Barty pulled out of doubles on Friday with a mild strain in an effort to concentrate on singles (Barty won the U.S. Open doubles title with CoCo Vandeweghe last year). Petra Kvitova plays American teenager Amanda Anisimova, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens takes on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and 2016 Australian titlist Angelique Kerber plays American Danielle Collins.

(Kvitova-Anismova open play at Rod Laver at 0000 GMT/ 7 p.m. EST, followed by Barty-Sharapova, Berdych-Nadal; night play from 0800 GMT/3:00 a.m. EST at Rod Laver has Federer-Tsitsipas and Stephens-Pavlyuchenkova). Collins-Kerber and the other men's fourth-round, match, Maric Cilic vs. Roberto Bautista Agut, are afternoon matches at Margaret Court Arena).

SUNDAY'S FORECAST

Mostly sunny, high of 25 Celsius (77 Fahrenheit)

SATURDAY WEATHER

Sunny, high of 23 C (73 F)

SATURDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Men's 3rd round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 25 Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0; No. 8 Kei Nishikori beat Joao Sousa 7-6 (6), 6-1, 6-2; No. 23 Pablo Carreno Busta beat No. 12 Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; No. 15 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 21 David Goffin 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Women's 3rd round: No. 4 Naomi Osaka beat No. 28 Hsieh Su-wei 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; No. 6 Elina Svitolina beat Zhang Shuai 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; No. 16 Serena Williams beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-1; No. 17 Madison Keys beat No. 12 Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-2; No. 18. Anastasija Sevastova beat No. 21 Wang Qiang 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

20: number of consecutive sets won by Serena Williams at Melbourne Park.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"As she was walking towards the net, I could tell she was quite upset. I kind of liked that. It shows she wasn't just there to play a good match, she was there to win. That really broke my heart" — Williams, comforting a tearful Yastremska after their match.

