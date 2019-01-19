TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Congressional Taiwan Caucus at the United States House of Representatives elected Ohio Republican Steve Chabot, a prominent pro-Taiwanese politician, as its new co-chairman, reports said Friday.

Chabot is known for launching the Taiwan Travel Act in the House. The bill, which called for high-level exchanges between Taiwanese and U.S. government officials, gained the approval of both the Senate and the House, and was signed into law by President Donald Trump in March 2018.

Chabot, 65, also co-founded the Congressional Taiwan Caucus in 2002, the Central News Agency reported. His current co-chairmen are Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly, Florida Republican Mario Diaz-Balart and New Jersey Democrat Albio Sires.