LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will soon decide whether to enter the 2020 White House contest. He'd anchor his candidacy to the idea that local government is where things get done in America, in contrast to the turmoil in Washington.

But the televised scenes from a teachers' strike that sent thousands of shouting educators into downtown streets aren't the kind of publicity he wants.

How Garcetti will sell his record to voters is just starting to emerge. But the labor strife is the latest example of urban headaches that could shadow a campaign.

The 47-year-old Garcetti has said he's making no announcement while the strike continues.

No sitting mayor has ever been elected to the White House.