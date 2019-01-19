TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Thursday Jan. 17 in Hualien, the county welcomed the opening of a brand new health food center and market that will promote the region's abundant, high quality produce to travelers staying at the soon to open Millennium Gaea Resort Hualien.

Prefectural officials, including the chief of Ji-an Township, You Hsu-chen (游淑貞), along with representatives of the Yinsherb group ( 君達集團 ) gathered for an opening ceremony of the F.O.R. Hualien agricultural market in Hualien's Ji-An Township, on the grounds of the Millennium Gaea Resort.



The “F.O.R.” in the marketplace's title stands for “Friendly, Organic, Regeneration,” which are three key core aims of the new venture, to provide friendly atmosphere and service to visitors, along with the freshest highest quality organic foods Hualien has to offer, and to contribute to regeneration, in both a sense of personal health, and the regional economy.



The Yinsherb group and resort management hope travelers will feel refreshed and invigorated by the region's fresh air and nutritious food available at the F.O.R Hualien market. Visitors will also know that they are contributing directly to the agricultural economy of Hualien, and supporting local farmers as they enjoy their meals at the Millennium Gaea Resort Hualien, and via their purchases at the market place.

At the opening ceremony, the Chairwoman of the Yinsherb Group, Yin Chun-chou ( 尹純綢 ) emphasized that Hualien prides itself on healthy eating and hospitality.



Yin said that some of the healthiest foods products one could find in the world are available at the F.O.R. Hualien market, and in the kitchen of the Millennium Gaea Resort, where fresh ingredients are brought from the country side nearby, and prepared daily for visitors.

The resort hotel should be “more than a place to stay,” said Yin, it should be a place of “well being” and offer nutritious foods and an environment designed to offer the most restful and enjoyable stay possible.



Also speaking at the opening ceremony, Ji-An Township Chief You expressed great pride in the work of the Yinsherb group and extended an invitation to friends throughout Taiwan and the world to come visit Ji-An Township in Hualien. She promised that visitors “would not be disappointed in their experience.”



Hualien Country and the Yinsherb Group welcome everyone to come “Take a deep breath of Hualien's fresh air” and enjoy the limitless possibilities of a stay in southern Taiwan.

Consider booking a stay at the Millennium Gaea Resort Hualien this spring or summer, which is prepping to open its doors in late March, and check out the F.O.R. Hualien market during any trips through the region.



