Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke is escorted into the courtroom for his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday
Tiffany Van Dyke wife of former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday,
Prosecutor Joe McMahon speaks during former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke's sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday
Jeremy Mayers testifies former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke choked him in 2011 during Van Dyke's sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal
Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke and his attorney Daniel Herbert listen during Van Dyke's sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Cour
Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke confers with his attorney Daniel Herbert during his sentencing hearing for the 2014 shooting of Laquan Mc
Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — The family of Laquan McDonald is lamenting the sentence given to the Chicago police officer who killed the teenager.
Jason Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder in October. On Friday, he got less than seven years in prison. If he behaves, he could serve as little as half of that.
McDonald's great uncle says the sentence reduced McDonald's life to that of "a second-class citizen" and it suggests that black and white people are subject to different laws.
Van Dyke briefly acknowledged the teen's death, telling the judge that he will have to live with it for the rest of his life.
The sentence was much less than what prosecutors sought. It also went far beyond the request of defense attorneys, who asked for probation.