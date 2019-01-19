UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say fuel is being shipped illegally from Iran to Houthi Shiite rebels in Yemen to finance their war against the government, and both sides are violating international law with their military campaigns and arbitrary detention of rivals.

In a report to the Security Council seen by AP on Friday, the experts painted a grim picture of a "deeply fractured" country sliding toward "humanitarian and economic catastrophe" with no sign of victory by either side.

The experts said the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government made "significant progress" against the Houthis in 2018 — but their aim of restoring government authority throughout the country "is far from being realized."

At the same time, the experts said "the Houthi leadership has continued to consolidate its hold over government and non-government institutions."