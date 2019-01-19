SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A jury has found a former Utah State University football player guilty of sexually assaulting six women while he was in college.

The jury on Friday convicted 25-year-old Torrey Green of five counts of rape, one charge of object rape, a count of forcible sexual abuse and one charge of misdemeanor sexual battery, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Deseret News reported.

The jury had deliberated for about 16 hours over two days, the newspapers reported.

Green broke down in tears as the verdict was read. He was accused of sexually assaulting the women when he was a student from 2013 to 2015.

Deputy Cache County Attorney Spencer Walsh says the jury's verdict shows the women were believed.

The trial lasted nearly two weeks. Sentencing is scheduled for March 27.