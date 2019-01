BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Saturday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Third Round

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Su-Wei Hsieh (28), Taiwan, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (6), South Africa, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (3), Britain, def. Jonny O'Mara, Britain and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia and Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Denis Kudla, United States and Steve Johnson, United States, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan and Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.

Alison Riske, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, , walkover.

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia and Xinyun Han, China, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Robert Farah, Colombia and Anna-Lena Groenefeld (5), Germany, def. Rohan Bopanna, India and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Juniors Men's Singles

First Round

Gustaf Strom, Sweden, def. Ryoma Matsushita, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Eliot Spizzirri (16), United States, def. James Story, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Juniors Women's Singles

First Round

Lulu Sun (7), Switzerland, def. Caijsa Wilda Hennemann, Sweden, 6-4, 6-3.

Victoria Allen, Britain, def. Sada Nahimana (14), Burundi, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Annerly Poulos, Australia, def. Francesca Curmi, Malta, 6-1, 0-6, 6-2.