Taiwan's badminton ace exits Malaysia Masters in quarterfinal loss

By Huang Chiao-wen and Ko Lin,Central News Agency
2019/01/19 10:21

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) was knocked out of the US$350,000 Perodua Malaysia Masters badminton tournament on Friday by the one player on the world badminton tour she has had trouble solving.

The World No. 1 Tai, who is coming off an impressive 2018 in which she bagged seven BWF World Tour titles, fell to Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-13, 21-14 in the tournament's quarterfinals in just 31 minutes.

Tai, who was hoping to avenge a tough loss to the Thai in the finals of the 2018 Malaysia Masters, has now lost five of the last six matches the two have played.

She was trying her best to find her rhythm after taking a break following a hamstring injury in mid-December last year, but was no match for the former world champion, who has not dropped a game in three matches in Malaysia.

The Malaysia Masters is a HSBC World Tour Super 500 tournament and the first major event to kick off the BWF World Tour in the new year.
