MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's Senate has elected veteran lawman Alejandro Gertz Manero as Mexico's new attorney general, a post that now is more independent and runs for a nine-year term.

Gertz Manero was selected overwhelmingly by the Senate Friday from a series of possible candidates proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Previously, the president named the attorney general, who was ratified by the senate for an undetermined term.

Gertz Manero, 79, is a lawyer and law professor who has served in law enforcement roles since the 1970s. He served as the top federal police official in the 2000s and the top Mexico City police official.

The top prosecutor's office has been vacant since late 2017; Gertz Manero had been appointed as acting attorney general after Lopez Obrador took office on Dec. 1.