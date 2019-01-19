MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has started her third-round match at the Australian Open against Hsieh Su-wei on Margaret Court Arena.

Serena Williams will continue her bid for an eighth Australian title and an Open-era record 24th Grand Slam singles title overall when she plays Dayana Yastremska later Saturday on Rod Laver Arena.

A win for Williams on day six of the tournament will set up a fourth-round match against either her older sister, Venus, or top-ranked Simona Halep.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic headlines the men's draw, and has a night match against rising Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The forecast is for a mild, sunny day in Melbourne with a top temperature of 22 Celsius (72 F).

