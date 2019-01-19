  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/01/19 06:37
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester

Man United vs. Brighton

Bournemouth vs. West Ham

Southampton vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs. Cardiff

Watford vs. Burnley

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Sunday's Matches

Huddersfield vs. Man City

Fulham vs. Tottenham

England Championship
Friday's Match

Norwich 3, Birmingham 1

Saturday's Matches

Aston Villa vs. Hull

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City

Stoke vs. Leeds

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan

Middlesbrough vs. Millwall

QPR vs. Preston

Derby vs. Reading

Blackburn vs. Ipswich

Rotherham vs. Brentford

Swansea vs. Sheffield United

Monday's Match

Bolton vs. West Brom

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Plymouth vs. Coventry

Bradford vs. Southend

Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley

Luton Town vs. Peterborough

Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury

Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town

Doncaster vs. Burton Albion

Gillingham vs. Walsall

Oxford United vs. Portsmouth

AFC Wimbledon vs. Barnsley

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe

Scunthorpe vs. Sunderland

Tuesday's Matches

Plymouth vs. Walsall

AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town

England League Two
Tuesday's Match

Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 0

Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City vs. Grimsby Town

Macclesfield Town vs. Oldham

Crawley Town vs. Port Vale

Tranmere Rovers vs. Swindon

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe

Yeovil vs. Notts County

Cambridge United vs. Northampton

Morecambe vs. Stevenage

Carlisle vs. Cheltenham

Colchester vs. Mansfield Town

Newport County vs. Exeter

Forest Green Rovers vs. Bury

Tuesday's Matches

Forest Green Rovers vs. Grimsby Town

Yeovil vs. Lincoln City

England FA Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Luton Town 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Blackburn 2, Newcastle 4

Stoke 2, Shrewsbury 3

Wednesday's Match

Southampton 5, Derby 7