BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester
Man United vs. Brighton
Bournemouth vs. West Ham
Southampton vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs. Cardiff
Watford vs. Burnley
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
|Sunday's Matches
Huddersfield vs. Man City
Fulham vs. Tottenham
|Friday's Match
Norwich 3, Birmingham 1
|Saturday's Matches
Aston Villa vs. Hull
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City
Stoke vs. Leeds
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall
QPR vs. Preston
Derby vs. Reading
Blackburn vs. Ipswich
Rotherham vs. Brentford
Swansea vs. Sheffield United
|Monday's Match
Bolton vs. West Brom
|Saturday's Matches
Plymouth vs. Coventry
Bradford vs. Southend
Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley
Luton Town vs. Peterborough
Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury
Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion
Gillingham vs. Walsall
Oxford United vs. Portsmouth
AFC Wimbledon vs. Barnsley
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe
Scunthorpe vs. Sunderland
|Tuesday's Matches
Plymouth vs. Walsall
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town
|Tuesday's Match
Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 0
|Saturday's Matches
Lincoln City vs. Grimsby Town
Macclesfield Town vs. Oldham
Crawley Town vs. Port Vale
Tranmere Rovers vs. Swindon
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe
Yeovil vs. Notts County
Cambridge United vs. Northampton
Morecambe vs. Stevenage
Carlisle vs. Cheltenham
Colchester vs. Mansfield Town
Newport County vs. Exeter
Forest Green Rovers vs. Bury
|Tuesday's Matches
Forest Green Rovers vs. Grimsby Town
Yeovil vs. Lincoln City
|Tuesday's Matches
Luton Town 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Blackburn 2, Newcastle 4
Stoke 2, Shrewsbury 3
|Wednesday's Match
Southampton 5, Derby 7