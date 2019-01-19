  1. Home
Predators' Ryan Johansen suspended 2 games for high-sticking

By  Associated Press
2019/01/19 06:10
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen has received a two-game suspension without pay for high-sticking Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

The NHL announced Johansen's suspension Friday. Johansen committed the penalty Thursday during the first period of the Predators' 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Johansen will lose $86,021.50 due to the suspension. That money will go to the NHL players' emergency assistance fund.

The 26-year-old Johansen has eight goals and 34 assists in 49 games this season.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports