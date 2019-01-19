NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The city of New London, Connecticut, and its neighbors have joined forces to help hundreds of Coast Guard employees who are not being paid because of the partial government shutdown.

A pop-up food pantry has opened at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, one of several Coast Guard installations in the small city that was officially designated by Congress as a Coast Guard City.

Residents, local food banks and Coast Guard-related advocacy groups have all mobilized to help. Local restaurants are offering discounts, local banks are providing no-interest loans to supplement lost paychecks, nurses are giving away gift cards to needy families.

New London Mayor Michael Passero (PAS'-er-row) worries about the long-term economic impact on his city and the Coast Guard employees if the shutdown drags on.