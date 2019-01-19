BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2340
|Down
|29
|Mar
|2348
|2355
|2297
|2307
|Down
|28
|May
|2380
|2387
|2330
|2340
|Down
|29
|Jul
|2403
|2403
|2350
|2362
|Down
|27
|Sep
|2416
|2418
|2367
|2377
|Down
|26
|Dec
|2427
|2427
|2375
|2386
|Down
|26
|Mar
|2430
|2430
|2385
|2391
|Down
|26
|May
|2428
|2430
|2391
|2397
|Down
|25
|Jul
|2400
|2408
|2396
|2402
|Down
|24
|Sep
|2404
|2410
|2402
|2407
|Down
|24
|Dec
|2410
|2413
|2408
|2413
|Down
|21