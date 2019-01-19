BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2340 Down 29 Mar 2348 2355 2297 2307 Down 28 May 2380 2387 2330 2340 Down 29 Jul 2403 2403 2350 2362 Down 27 Sep 2416 2418 2367 2377 Down 26 Dec 2427 2427 2375 2386 Down 26 Mar 2430 2430 2385 2391 Down 26 May 2428 2430 2391 2397 Down 25 Jul 2400 2408 2396 2402 Down 24 Sep 2404 2410 2402 2407 Down 24 Dec 2410 2413 2408 2413 Down 21