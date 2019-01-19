New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|108.05
|Up
|2.50
|Mar
|102.85
|106.20
|102.60
|104.95
|Up
|2.55
|May
|105.85
|109.20
|105.75
|108.05
|Up
|2.50
|Jul
|108.85
|111.80
|108.45
|110.75
|Up
|2.50
|Sep
|111.55
|114.55
|111.20
|113.45
|Up
|2.45
|Dec
|115.25
|118.35
|115.05
|117.30
|Up
|2.45
|Mar
|119.00
|122.05
|118.80
|121.05
|Up
|2.45
|May
|122.00
|124.40
|121.50
|123.35
|Up
|2.40
|Jul
|124.40
|126.55
|124.40
|125.50
|Up
|2.35
|Sep
|126.45
|128.60
|126.45
|127.60
|Up
|2.35
|Dec
|129.50
|131.60
|129.20
|130.65
|Up
|2.35
|Mar
|132.65
|133.65
|132.65
|133.65
|Up
|2.35
|May
|135.65
|Up
|2.35
|Jul
|137.70
|Up
|2.35
|Sep
|139.60
|Up
|2.35
|Dec
|141.65
|Up
|2.35