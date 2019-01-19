  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/01/19 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 108.05 Up 2.50
Mar 102.85 106.20 102.60 104.95 Up 2.55
May 105.85 109.20 105.75 108.05 Up 2.50
Jul 108.85 111.80 108.45 110.75 Up 2.50
Sep 111.55 114.55 111.20 113.45 Up 2.45
Dec 115.25 118.35 115.05 117.30 Up 2.45
Mar 119.00 122.05 118.80 121.05 Up 2.45
May 122.00 124.40 121.50 123.35 Up 2.40
Jul 124.40 126.55 124.40 125.50 Up 2.35
Sep 126.45 128.60 126.45 127.60 Up 2.35
Dec 129.50 131.60 129.20 130.65 Up 2.35
Mar 132.65 133.65 132.65 133.65 Up 2.35
May 135.65 Up 2.35
Jul 137.70 Up 2.35
Sep 139.60 Up 2.35
Dec 141.65 Up 2.35