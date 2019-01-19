Russian Emergency Situations employees help a boy to bath in the icy water on Epiphany at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Ostankino near TV Tower in
A Russian Orthodox priest crosses himself as he bathes in the icy water on Epiphany at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Ostankino near TV Tower in Mo
A Russian Orthodox believer bathes in the icy water on Epiphany at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Ostankino near TV Tower in Moscow, Russia, Friday
A Russian Orthodox priest blesses the icy water on Epiphany at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Ostankino near TV Tower in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Ja
A Russian Emergency Situations employee helps a woman as she leaves the icy water on Epiphany at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Ostankino near TV T
Russian Emergency Situations employees help a girl to bath in the icy water on Epiphany at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Ostankino near TV Tower i
A municipal worker serves hot tea from a field kitchen for Orthodox believers after their bathing in the icy water on Epiphany at the Church of the Ho
A Russian Orthodox priest leaves the icy water after bathing on Epiphany at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Ostankino near TV Tower in Moscow, Russi
A Cristian pilgrim takes part in baptism in the Jordan river during the Orthodox Feast of the Epiphany at Qasr el Yahud, the spot where John the Bapti
An Orthodox nun takes part in the Orthodox Feast of the Epiphany at Qasr el Yahud, the spot where John the Baptist is said to have baptized Jesus, nea
A Cristian pilgrim takes part in baptism in the Jordan river during the Orthodox Feast of the Epiphany at Qasr el Yahud, the spot where John the Bapti
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, center, takes part in the Orthodox Feast of the Epiphany at Qasr el Yahud, the spot where John t
Orthodox believers jump in the icy water of the Sava river in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Serbian Orthodox Church followers plunged into
Orthodox believers pose with the cross recovered from the icy water of the Sava river in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Serbian Orthodox Chu
MOSCOW (AP) — Across Russia, the devout and the daring are observing the Orthodox Christian feast day of Epiphany by immersing themselves in frigid water through holes cut through the ice of lakes and rivers.
Epiphany celebrates the revelation of Jesus Christ as the incarnation of God through his baptism in the River Jordan.
Russian believers imitate the baptism by entering the water and ducking themselves three times either on the evening before Epiphany or on that Jan. 19 feast day. Many make the sign of the cross, some others hold their noses.
The ritual is watched by priests who have blessed the water. Emergency workers are also on hand in case anyone succumbs to the heart-racing shock of the icy immersion.