The Latest: Officer who shot Laquan McDonald to be sentenced

By  Associated Press
2019/01/18 23:54
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of black t

FILE - This combination of Nov. 28, 2018 file photos shows former Chicago Police officer Joseph Walsh, left, former detective David March and former o

Rev. Marvin Hunter, Laquan McDonald's great-uncle, speaks to reporters after a judge acquitted three Chicago police officers of trying to cover up the

Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney, back left, sits next to ex-officer Joseph Walsh, back right, as they listens to a judge's ruling at the Leighto

Special prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes speaks to reporters at the courthouse Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Chicago. Former Detective David March, ex-O

Former Detective David March leaves the courthouse Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Chicago. March, ex-Officer Joseph Walsh and Officer Thomas Gaffney, thr

Former Officer Thomas Gaffney leaves the courthouse Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Chicago. Former Detective David March, ex-Officer Joseph Walsh and Gaf

Ex-Officer Joseph Walsh, center, and his attorney Todd Pugh, right, chat as they walk in the courthouse Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Chicago. Former D

Special prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes listens as Judge Domenica A. Stephenson delivers her ruling in a trial of Chicago police Officer Thomas Gaffn

Chicago police officer Thomas Gaffney, back left, sits next to ex-Officer Joseph Walsh, back right, Former Detective David March listens to the judge'

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of the Chicago police officer who fired the shots that killed black teenager Laquan McDonald (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

The sentencing hearing has begun for the Chicago police officer who killed black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Jason Van Dyke, who was booted from the force once he was convicted, was led into court Friday in a yellow jail jumpsuit. His wife and two daughters are at the hearing.

Judge Vincent Gaughan says he'll first hear legal arguments about which is the more serious charge against Van Dyke, who was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each time he shot McDonald. If he decides the murder charge is more serious, that could lead to a lesser sentence under a complex sentencing equation.

After that legal issue is settled, attorneys will call witnesses to make the case for aggravating or mitigating circumstances before making their final arguments.

___

12:05 a.m.

A judge rejected allegations that the shocking video of Laquan McDonald's death proved that police officers staged a cover-up in the fatal shooting of the black teen.

Now another judge must decide how long the officer who pulled the trigger spends behind bars. Jason Van Dyke was convicted in October of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He will likely be given prison time when he's sentenced Friday.

But critics of the police department who cheered Van Dyke's conviction are worried after a judge on Thursday acquitted three officers accused of trying to conceal what happened to protect their colleague. He was the first Chicago officer found guilty in an on-duty shooting in a half century and probably the first ever in the shooting of an African-American.

___

For more stories about this case, visit AP's Laquan McDonald hub