BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/01/18 23:05
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 22 18 3 1 50 10 57
Man City 22 17 2 3 59 17 53
Tottenham 22 16 0 6 46 22 48
Chelsea 22 14 5 3 40 17 47
Arsenal 22 12 5 5 46 32 41
Man United 22 12 5 5 44 32 41
Watford 22 9 5 8 32 32 32
Leicester 22 9 4 9 26 25 31
West Ham 22 9 4 9 30 32 31
Everton 22 8 6 8 33 31 30
Wolverhampton 22 8 5 9 23 28 29
Bournemouth 22 8 3 11 31 42 27
Brighton 22 7 5 10 24 30 26
Crystal Palace 22 6 4 12 20 28 22
Burnley 22 6 3 13 23 43 21
Southampton 22 4 7 11 23 39 19
Cardiff 22 5 4 13 19 41 19
Newcastle 22 4 6 12 16 31 18
Fulham 22 3 5 14 20 49 14
Huddersfield 22 2 5 15 13 37 11
Saturday, Jan. 19

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester 1230 GMT

Man United vs. Brighton 1500 GMT

Southampton vs. Everton 1500 GMT

Bournemouth vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Arsenal vs. Chelsea 1730 GMT

Sunday, Jan. 20

Huddersfield vs. Man City 1330 GMT

Fulham vs. Tottenham 1600 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 27 16 6 5 46 28 54
Sheffield United 27 15 5 7 46 28 50
Norwich 27 14 8 5 49 35 50
West Brom 27 13 8 6 55 35 47
Middlesbrough 27 12 10 5 30 19 46
Derby 27 12 7 8 38 34 43
Bristol City 27 11 8 8 34 29 41
Birmingham 27 9 12 6 39 30 39
Nottingham Forest 27 9 12 6 39 31 39
Hull 27 11 6 10 39 33 39
QPR 27 11 6 10 33 35 39
Aston Villa 27 9 11 7 49 43 38
Swansea 27 10 7 10 36 32 37
Blackburn 27 9 10 8 35 41 37
Stoke 27 8 11 8 31 34 35
Sheffield Wednesday 27 8 8 11 32 45 32
Brentford 27 7 10 10 39 37 31
Preston 27 7 9 11 39 44 30
Wigan 27 8 5 14 28 40 29
Millwall 27 7 7 13 33 43 28
Rotherham 27 5 10 12 25 42 25
Reading 27 5 8 14 30 41 23
Bolton 27 5 7 15 18 40 22
Ipswich 27 3 9 15 22 46 18
Friday, Jan. 18

Norwich vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 19

Aston Villa vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Sheffield United 1730 GMT

Monday, Jan. 21

Bolton vs. West Brom 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 27 17 6 4 46 25 57
Luton Town 27 15 8 4 50 25 53
Sunderland 26 14 10 2 47 25 52
Charlton 28 15 5 8 46 31 50
Barnsley 26 14 7 5 43 22 49
Peterborough 27 13 8 6 47 34 47
Doncaster 27 13 6 8 49 35 45
Coventry 28 11 6 11 30 32 39
Blackpool 26 10 8 8 27 25 38
Fleetwood Town 27 9 8 10 37 32 35
Burton Albion 27 10 5 12 36 36 35
Southend 27 11 2 14 34 34 35
Wycombe 27 9 8 10 37 40 35
Accrington Stanley 26 9 8 9 27 35 35
Scunthorpe 28 9 6 13 36 53 33
Walsall 27 8 8 11 29 43 32
Gillingham 27 9 4 14 39 45 31
Shrewsbury 27 7 9 11 29 35 30
Rochdale 28 8 6 14 34 58 30
Bristol Rovers 27 7 7 13 25 29 28
Oxford United 27 6 9 12 33 43 27
Bradford 27 8 3 16 31 43 27
Plymouth 27 7 6 14 34 49 27
AFC Wimbledon 27 6 5 16 21 38 23
Saturday, Jan. 19

Plymouth vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Plymouth vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 26 15 7 4 47 26 52
Bury 28 14 7 7 53 32 49
Mansfield Town 27 12 12 3 38 20 48
Milton Keynes Dons 26 13 8 5 44 23 47
Colchester 28 13 7 8 42 30 46
Carlisle 28 14 3 11 45 35 45
Forest Green 26 11 11 4 39 25 44
Exeter 27 12 8 7 38 28 44
Tranmere 27 11 9 7 41 33 42
Stevenage 28 12 5 11 33 35 41
Oldham 27 10 9 8 40 33 39
Swindon 28 9 10 9 31 37 37
Newport County 26 10 6 10 37 45 36
Crewe 28 10 5 13 30 36 35
Grimsby Town 27 10 4 13 29 34 34
Northampton 27 7 12 8 35 35 33
Crawley Town 28 10 3 15 34 41 33
Cheltenham 27 7 8 12 32 41 29
Port Vale 27 7 8 12 26 36 29
Cambridge United 28 8 5 15 25 47 29
Morecambe 28 7 7 14 28 44 28
Yeovil 26 6 9 11 28 32 27
Macclesfield 28 6 6 16 25 44 24
Notts County 28 4 9 15 29 57 21
Tuesday, Jan. 15

Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 0

Saturday, Jan. 19

Lincoln City vs. Grimsby Town 1300 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Tranmere vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Forest Green vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT

Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1945 GMT