WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — All of 17, never the winner of a Grand Slam match until this week, Amanda Anisimova is making quite a first impression by reaching the Australian Open fourth round. Also through are former No. 1s Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal lead the men's winners. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 930 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-PLAYING SERENA

MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams' next Australian Open opponent, 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska, feels as if she saw Saturday's matchup coming a decade ago. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— With:

— AUSTRALIAN OPEN-SHARAPOVA BEATS WOZNIACKI — Defending champ gone: Sharapova wins. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— AUSTRALIAN OPEN-GREEKTOWN — Greek players making a name for themselves. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 560 words, photos.

— AUSTRALIAN OPEN-SLEEPERS — One of the sleepers, Berdych, reawakens rivalry with Nadal. By John Pye. SENT: 580 words, photos.

— AUSTRALIAN OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Austrian skier Ramona Siebenhofer claims her first World Cup victory in a downhill, with Lindsey Vonn finishing outside the top 10 in her return from injury. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 100 words, photos. Will be updated.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S COMBINED

WENGEN, Switzerland — Marco Schwarz is fastest in the opening slalom leg of a World Cup Alpine combined that is under threat of being dropped from the sport. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 320 words, photos. Will be updated with result.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

MELBOURNE, Australia — Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal takes a record 6-42 to propel India to a seven-wicket win over Australia in the third one-day cricket international and a 2-1 series win. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--BARCELONA-SUSPENDED PLAYER

BARCELONA, Spain — Levante says it has made a formal complaint against Barcelona, accusing its Spanish rival of using an ineligible player in last week's Copa del Rey. SENT: 170 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Alaves and Getafe, the two sensations of the Spanish league, face off with both sides fighting to stay with the front-runners. Alaves can overtake Sevilla and Real Madrid and move into third place with a win. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2200 GMT.

— Also:

— SOC--COPA DEL REY-DRAW — Draw for the quarterfinals. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1700 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

SINSHEIM, Germany — The Bundesliga resumes after its four-week winter break with Bayern Munich playing at Hoffenheim. Canadian teen Alphonso Davies could make his league debut for Bayern. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2130 GMT.

GLF--ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Shane Lowry moves closer to his first win in 3½ years by shooting 5-under 67 in the third round at the Abu Dhabi Championship, extending his lead to three strokes. SENT: 160 words, photos. Will be updated.

GLF--DESERT CLASSIC

LA QUINTA, California — Phil Mickelson begins his 27th full season as a pro by shooting a 12-under 60 in the Desert Classic, tying his career-low score he last shot six years ago. SENT: 800 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— CYC--TOUR DOWN UNDER — Daryl Impey wins stage four. SENT: 330 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Wizards beat Knicks in London on goaltending call. SENT: 490 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Maple Leafs beat NHL-leading Lightning 4-2. SENT: 610 words, photos.

— BOX--ANDRADE-AKAVOV — Andrade set for first defense of middleweight title at MSG. SENT: 550 words, photo.

