Brazil playing Czechs in March friendly

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil will play the Czech Republic in a friendly in Prague to prepare for the Copa America.

The match will be on March 26 at the 21,000-seat Eden Arena, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Friday.

Brazil hosts the Copa America in June.

Brazil last played the Czechs in the 1997 Confederations Cup and won the semifinal 2-0.

Their biggest match was the 1962 World Cup final, where Brazil won 3-1 in Chile for its second title.

