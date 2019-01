BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Friday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Third Round

Roberto Bautista-Agut (22), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov (10), Russia, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (14), Greece, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (19), Georgia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Grigor Dimitrov (20), Bulgaria, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4.

Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Diego Schwartzman (18), Argentina, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Alex de Minaur (27), Australia, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Second Round

Garbine Muguruza (18), Spain, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-5.

Third Round

Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Aryna Sabalenka (11), Belarus, 6-3, 6-2.

Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 7-5, 6-1.

Maria Sharapova (30), Russia, def. Caroline Wozniacki (3), Denmark, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens (5), United States, def. Petra Martic (31), Croatia, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5).

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-0, 6-3.

Danielle Rose Collins, United States, def. Caroline Garcia (19), France, 6-3, 6-2.

Angelique Kerber (2), Germany, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-1, 6-0.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Franko Skugor, Croatia and Dominic Inglot (10), Britain, def. John Millman, Australia and Taro Daniel, Japan, 7-5, 6-3.

Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States and Mackenzie Mcdonald, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Blake Ellis, Australia and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Guillermo Duran, Argentina and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Second Round

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Ivan Dodig (13), Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (12), Australia, def. Ken Skupski, Britain and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Nicolas Mahut, France and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (5), France, def. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia and Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain and Pablo Carreno-Busta, Spain, def. Mao Xin Gong, China and Ze Zhang, China, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (4), United States, def. Adrian Mannarino, France and Andreas Mies, Germany, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Sam Querrey, United States and Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Jessica Moore, Australia and Monique Adamczak, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang, China, def. Abigail Spears, United States and Su-Wei Hsieh (8), Taiwan, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Asia Muhammad, United States and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 7-5, 7-5.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (5), Spain, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 7-5, 6-3.

Latisha Chan, Taiwan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, def. Qiang Wang, China and Xinyu Jiang, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (4), United States, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine and Yafan Wang, China, 6-4, 6-3.

Monica Niculescu, Romania and Irina Maria Bara, Romania, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic and Ekaterina Makarova (6), Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (13), Sweden, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia and Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

First Round

John-Patrick Smith, Australia and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Jason Kubler, Australia and Maddison Inglis, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.