Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 18, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SW;14;77%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, not as warm;23;17;Partly sunny, breezy;23;16;NW;29;54%;5%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;9;-2;Mostly sunny;9;0;ENE;9;63%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;14;8;A little a.m. rain;13;9;SSW;15;72%;83%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;4;-3;Partly sunny;2;-4;ESE;17;81%;0%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-6;-13;Partly sunny;-9;-16;NNE;7;77%;7%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;10;2;Mostly cloudy;8;2;NE;9;44%;62%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-4;-14;Cloudy;-4;-6;SSW;14;84%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, not as hot;32;20;Cloudy, not as warm;27;18;S;17;69%;26%;3

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;14;6;Partly sunny;14;9;SSW;7;75%;70%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;25;19;Nice with some sun;25;19;W;14;69%;7%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, but cool;11;0;Plenty of sun;13;0;NW;9;51%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;12;76%;87%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;29;11;Sunny and nice;29;11;E;12;39%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Not as hot;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;NE;10;50%;33%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Cooler;10;4;Inc. clouds;11;6;WSW;14;66%;62%;2

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, mild;6;-5;Mostly cloudy;3;-6;NNW;10;23%;10%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;11;-2;Rain and snow shower;3;0;SE;9;75%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Some sun returning;2;-2;Clouds and sunshine;2;-4;SE;7;72%;11%;1

Bogota, Colombia;More clouds than sun;19;9;Partly sunny;19;9;ESE;12;71%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;19;A t-storm or two;29;19;W;10;63%;68%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;5;-4;Partly sunny;2;-3;ESE;10;68%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;4;-3;Partly sunny;3;-3;SE;10;66%;29%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;7;-3;Partly sunny;1;-2;ENE;15;87%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;6;-5;Bit of rain, snow;2;-2;E;9;57%;79%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;Lots of sun, nice;24;17;ENE;14;58%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;18;Mostly cloudy;31;18;SSE;7;43%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;10;0;Turning cloudy;11;2;WNW;10;54%;57%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;18;8;Partly sunny;20;9;ENE;11;53%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;22;14;Mostly sunny;21;13;SE;24;44%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;26;19;Partly sunny;28;18;E;6;61%;14%;8

Chennai, India;Nice with sunshine;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;NE;13;66%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-3;Snow tapering off;-2;-10;NNE;39;69%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;31;21;High clouds;31;22;NNE;17;59%;0%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;2;-1;Partly sunny;3;-1;W;12;75%;25%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;23;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;17;NNE;30;51%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;21;0;Cooler;7;-3;NNW;38;54%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;29;26;Warm with clearing;33;26;NE;22;73%;22%;7

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;20;8;Hazy sunshine;24;10;NNE;6;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A little p.m. snow;5;-5;Clouds and sun;9;0;SW;10;38%;11%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;26;15;Hazy sun;27;15;NNE;8;49%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NW;8;81%;74%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;9;3;A shower or two;7;4;NW;8;90%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;12;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;4;NNE;12;50%;75%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;16;11;A shower;16;12;WSW;24;81%;85%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Areas of low clouds;19;16;Low clouds;22;16;SE;6;77%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Variable cloudiness;28;16;Mostly cloudy;30;18;SE;11;52%;41%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Sun and some clouds;28;21;SSW;12;55%;27%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun returning;-8;-13;Partly sunny;-3;-9;WSW;12;88%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;34;23;Partly sunny;35;23;ESE;6;52%;17%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;21;16;Rain and drizzle;21;17;ENE;12;73%;79%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;26;20;A passing shower;28;20;ENE;23;61%;60%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and beautiful;30;15;Nice with sunshine;29;15;SE;8;42%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;17;8;A thick cloud cover;18;8;NNE;7;74%;44%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;11;7;An afternoon shower;11;7;E;11;72%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;WSW;14;75%;70%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;NNW;13;51%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;32;18;Clouds and sun, hot;33;12;E;14;26%;27%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rain and drizzle;5;0;Rain and snow shower;5;0;NNW;6;70%;86%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;28;14;Periods of sun;28;15;NW;8;44%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;4;Partly sunny;18;4;N;7;65%;27%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;32;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;N;19;10%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;4;-6;Periods of sun;-1;-8;WSW;12;77%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;30;24;ENE;13;62%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Periods of sun;32;23;SW;8;67%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunny;26;12;Hazy sun;26;12;N;9;46%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some brightening;33;23;High clouds;34;24;N;6;66%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a t-storm;15;4;A thunderstorm;14;4;E;12;68%;69%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning cloudy;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;9;72%;45%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;25;21;Mostly cloudy;25;21;SSE;12;74%;32%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;13;10;Rain at times;15;11;NW;14;87%;87%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;7;3;A stray shower;5;2;ENE;15;86%;63%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny;23;11;NNE;7;47%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Periods of sun;31;25;SW;8;70%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;8;-2;Afternoon showers;7;3;SW;8;81%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;31;27;Partly sunny;31;26;NE;15;63%;1%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;8;81%;79%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;12;62%;22%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;31;16;Clearing and cooler;24;14;S;16;48%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;21;7;Partly sunny;22;7;NNE;10;42%;26%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;Partly sunny;26;21;S;17;60%;43%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;2;-7;Periods of sun;-3;-6;WSW;15;75%;26%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler with some sun;30;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;ENE;21;60%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds;22;17;Some sun, pleasant;23;16;ENE;17;53%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snowy this morning;-4;-20;Cloudy, much colder;-18;-20;NE;5;60%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-8;Colder;-5;-6;W;14;78%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;22;Hazy sun;33;22;E;8;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;N;17;44%;6%;10

New York, United States;A little a.m. snow;6;-2;Colder;1;-1;E;12;63%;81%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;15;5;Mostly cloudy;15;6;SE;8;74%;44%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-10;-12;Cloudy;-5;-11;SSW;20;84%;3%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;8;0;Mostly sunny, milder;12;4;SW;9;68%;13%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;-3;-11;Partly sunny;-1;-10;N;5;72%;34%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snowy this morning;-5;-22;Cloudy, much colder;-18;-20;ENE;14;63%;77%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;30;27;A shower;30;27;E;13;80%;80%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;Nice with some sun;32;24;NNW;20;66%;24%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;30;23;Rain and drizzle;30;24;ENE;14;72%;64%;8

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;5;-1;Spotty showers;4;2;ESE;11;73%;85%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunlit and pleasant;32;21;Very hot;36;22;SSE;17;29%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;23;Clouds and sun;34;23;SSW;10;47%;18%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Showers and t-storms;32;25;E;13;77%;90%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;A shower in the p.m.;31;20;ESE;8;51%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning sunny;1;-5;Partly sunny;1;-5;E;8;47%;14%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;6;-7;Cloudy;5;-7;WNW;6;76%;9%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;22;12;A passing shower;23;13;SW;15;47%;66%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;16;7;Mostly cloudy;16;12;SW;19;77%;75%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;13;76%;82%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;4;3;Rain and snow shower;5;-1;SW;27;77%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;A couple of squalls;0;-3;SW;12;84%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;33;26;Mostly sunny and hot;35;25;W;9;56%;44%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;ENE;9;31%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;13;5;Spotty showers;12;4;ESE;10;67%;75%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-8;-12;Cloudy and cold;-7;-9;SW;8;71%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;12;Partly sunny;16;13;SW;7;95%;65%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny;27;18;ENE;15;63%;18%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;22;A stray shower;28;23;E;17;67%;60%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;N;9;78%;4%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;26;6;Sunshine and nice;24;6;SE;8;36%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;SW;10;31%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;28;21;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;NE;10;73%;68%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;10;7;Periods of rain;13;7;NW;13;95%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;11;8;Mostly cloudy;11;6;S;18;72%;65%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;7;-4;Cloudy;7;-4;NW;5;78%;33%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;11;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;5;NNW;12;72%;61%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;N;20;69%;64%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;3;-2;Clouds and sun;6;0;SE;8;78%;70%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;27;21;A shower in spots;28;22;ENE;11;65%;41%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, chilly;-3;-8;Partly sunny, chilly;-2;-10;NW;13;72%;23%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;32;24;Cloudy, not as warm;27;21;SE;28;71%;44%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;23;14;Partly sunny;25;16;ESE;6;62%;7%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of squalls;-3;-7;A couple of squalls;-1;-6;WNW;13;74%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;13;5;Clouds and sun;11;2;N;10;79%;67%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, breezy;8;-3;Mostly sunny;8;-2;NNW;12;51%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;P.M. snow showers;6;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;NNW;13;36%;22%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;ENE;8;53%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Occasional rain;17;6;E;7;58%;82%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;10;2;Mostly sunny;11;1;WNW;12;46%;15%;3

Toronto, Canada;Areas of low clouds;1;-11;Colder, p.m. snow;-9;-15;NE;24;78%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Some sunshine;17;10;Sunshine;16;9;SW;11;56%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;18;8;An afternoon shower;15;7;WSW;5;70%;55%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;-10;-27;Partial sunshine;-12;-29;W;10;75%;20%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Spotty showers;9;3;SE;19;69%;72%;0

Vienna, Austria;Showers of rain/snow;4;-5;Partly sunny;1;-2;SE;10;59%;23%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Sunny and warmer;31;17;NE;5;49%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;1;-6;A snow squall;-1;-5;WSW;17;72%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;2;-3;Periods of sun;1;-5;SW;10;76%;21%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;20;17;Windy with some sun;23;17;NNW;40;77%;31%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;32;17;W;9;59%;3%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;2;-9;Partly sunny;2;-10;E;3;52%;2%;3

