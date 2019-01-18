Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 18, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;9;77%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, not as warm;74;62;Partly sunny, breezy;73;62;NW;18;54%;5%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;48;29;Mostly sunny;48;32;ENE;6;63%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;57;46;A little a.m. rain;55;47;SSW;10;72%;83%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;40;27;Partly sunny;36;24;ESE;11;81%;0%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;22;9;Partly sunny;17;2;NNE;4;77%;7%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;49;36;Mostly cloudy;46;35;NE;5;44%;62%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;25;7;Cloudy;24;21;SSW;8;84%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, not as hot;89;68;Cloudy, not as warm;81;65;S;10;69%;26%;3

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;58;43;Partly sunny;57;48;SSW;4;75%;70%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;76;66;Nice with some sun;77;66;W;9;69%;7%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, but cool;51;32;Plenty of sun;56;33;NW;5;51%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;ESE;8;76%;87%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;83;52;Sunny and nice;84;53;E;8;39%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Not as hot;89;74;Mostly sunny;91;74;NE;6;50%;33%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Cooler;51;39;Inc. clouds;52;43;WSW;9;66%;62%;2

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, mild;43;23;Mostly cloudy;37;21;NNW;6;23%;10%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;51;28;Rain and snow shower;38;33;SE;5;75%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Some sun returning;35;28;Clouds and sunshine;36;25;SE;4;72%;11%;1

Bogota, Colombia;More clouds than sun;67;48;Partly sunny;67;48;ESE;7;71%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;66;A t-storm or two;84;66;W;6;63%;68%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;40;24;Partly sunny;35;26;ESE;6;68%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;39;27;Partly sunny;37;26;SE;6;66%;29%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;44;27;Partly sunny;35;28;ENE;9;87%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;43;24;Bit of rain, snow;36;28;E;6;57%;79%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, nice;74;62;Lots of sun, nice;76;63;ENE;9;58%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;65;Mostly cloudy;87;64;SSE;4;43%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;51;33;Turning cloudy;52;36;WNW;6;54%;57%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;65;46;Partly sunny;67;47;ENE;7;53%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;71;58;Mostly sunny;69;56;SE;15;44%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;79;65;Partly sunny;82;65;E;4;61%;14%;8

Chennai, India;Nice with sunshine;84;68;Mostly sunny;86;68;NE;8;66%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;32;26;Snow tapering off;28;13;NNE;24;69%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;88;71;High clouds;88;72;NNE;11;59%;0%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;36;30;Partly sunny;37;30;W;7;75%;25%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;74;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;63;NNE;18;51%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;71;32;Cooler;44;27;NNW;24;54%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;84;78;Warm with clearing;92;79;NE;14;73%;22%;7

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;68;47;Hazy sunshine;75;50;NNE;4;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A little p.m. snow;41;23;Clouds and sun;48;31;SW;6;38%;11%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;78;59;Hazy sun;80;59;NNE;5;49%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;87;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;NW;5;81%;74%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;47;37;A shower or two;45;39;NW;5;90%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;53;38;Mostly cloudy, mild;56;40;NNE;8;50%;75%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;61;51;A shower;61;54;WSW;15;81%;85%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Areas of low clouds;67;60;Low clouds;72;61;SE;4;77%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Variable cloudiness;83;61;Mostly cloudy;86;64;SE;7;52%;41%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;80;64;Sun and some clouds;83;70;SSW;7;55%;27%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun returning;18;9;Partly sunny;26;15;WSW;7;88%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;93;73;Partly sunny;95;74;ESE;3;52%;17%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;70;61;Rain and drizzle;70;63;ENE;7;73%;79%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;79;68;A passing shower;83;68;ENE;14;61%;60%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and beautiful;86;59;Nice with sunshine;84;58;SE;5;42%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;63;46;A thick cloud cover;65;46;NNE;4;74%;44%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;53;45;An afternoon shower;53;44;E;7;72%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;WSW;9;75%;70%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;79;68;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;NNW;8;51%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;89;64;Clouds and sun, hot;92;54;E;9;26%;27%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rain and drizzle;41;32;Rain and snow shower;40;32;NNW;4;70%;86%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;82;57;Periods of sun;82;58;NW;5;44%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;39;Partly sunny;64;40;N;5;65%;27%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;89;58;Sunny and pleasant;89;58;N;12;10%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;39;21;Periods of sun;31;17;WSW;7;77%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;85;71;Partly sunny;86;75;ENE;8;62%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;73;Periods of sun;89;73;SW;5;67%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunny;79;53;Hazy sun;79;54;N;6;46%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some brightening;92;73;High clouds;93;74;N;4;66%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a t-storm;58;38;A thunderstorm;57;39;E;8;68%;69%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning cloudy;90;78;A t-storm around;90;78;SW;6;72%;45%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;76;70;Mostly cloudy;77;70;SSE;7;74%;32%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;55;50;Rain at times;59;51;NW;9;87%;87%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;44;37;A stray shower;42;35;ENE;9;86%;63%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;65;50;Mostly sunny;74;53;NNE;4;47%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;88;77;Periods of sun;87;76;SW;5;70%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;47;29;Afternoon showers;44;38;SW;5;81%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;87;80;Partly sunny;87;79;NE;10;63%;1%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;86;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;N;5;81%;79%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;Partly sunny;88;75;ENE;8;62%;22%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;89;60;Clearing and cooler;75;58;S;10;48%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;71;45;Partly sunny;71;44;NNE;6;42%;26%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;78;67;Partly sunny;78;70;S;11;60%;43%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;35;19;Periods of sun;27;21;WSW;9;75%;26%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler with some sun;86;75;Sunny and pleasant;87;76;ENE;13;60%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds;72;63;Some sun, pleasant;74;60;ENE;11;53%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snowy this morning;24;-4;Cloudy, much colder;0;-3;NE;3;60%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;17;Colder;24;21;W;9;78%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;71;Hazy sun;91;72;E;5;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;82;56;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;N;11;44%;6%;10

New York, United States;A little a.m. snow;42;29;Colder;34;30;E;8;63%;81%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;58;40;Mostly cloudy;59;42;SE;5;74%;44%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;15;11;Cloudy;22;13;SSW;12;84%;3%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;47;32;Mostly sunny, milder;54;39;SW;6;68%;13%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;27;12;Partly sunny;30;14;N;3;72%;34%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snowy this morning;23;-7;Cloudy, much colder;0;-3;ENE;9;63%;77%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;86;80;A shower;87;81;E;8;80%;80%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;88;75;Nice with some sun;90;75;NNW;12;66%;24%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;87;74;Rain and drizzle;86;75;ENE;9;72%;64%;8

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;41;30;Spotty showers;38;36;ESE;7;73%;85%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunlit and pleasant;90;69;Very hot;97;72;SSE;11;29%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;94;73;Clouds and sun;93;74;SSW;6;47%;18%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Showers and t-storms;89;76;E;8;77%;90%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;A shower in the p.m.;88;67;ESE;5;51%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;33;24;E;5;47%;14%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;43;20;Cloudy;41;19;WNW;4;76%;9%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;72;54;A passing shower;73;55;SW;10;47%;66%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;60;45;Mostly cloudy;60;53;SW;12;77%;75%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;ESE;8;76%;82%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;40;38;Rain and snow shower;41;31;SW;17;77%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;30;26;A couple of squalls;32;26;SW;7;84%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;91;78;Mostly sunny and hot;95;77;W;6;56%;44%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;61;44;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;ENE;5;31%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;56;41;Spotty showers;53;40;ESE;6;67%;75%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;18;11;Cloudy and cold;19;16;SW;5;71%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;59;53;Partly sunny;61;55;SW;4;95%;65%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;61;Partly sunny;81;64;ENE;9;63%;18%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;72;A stray shower;82;73;E;10;67%;60%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;N;6;78%;4%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;79;42;Sunshine and nice;75;43;SE;5;36%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;SW;6;31%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;82;69;A shower in the p.m.;82;68;NE;6;73%;68%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;51;44;Periods of rain;55;44;NW;8;95%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;52;47;Mostly cloudy;52;42;S;11;72%;65%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;44;26;Cloudy;44;25;NW;3;78%;33%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;52;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;41;NNW;7;72%;61%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;84;80;A t-storm in spots;88;80;N;12;69%;64%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;37;29;Clouds and sun;44;33;SE;5;78%;70%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;81;70;A shower in spots;82;72;ENE;7;65%;41%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, chilly;27;17;Partly sunny, chilly;28;14;NW;8;72%;23%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;90;76;Cloudy, not as warm;80;70;SE;17;71%;44%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;73;58;Partly sunny;77;61;ESE;4;62%;7%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of squalls;27;19;A couple of squalls;30;21;WNW;8;74%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;55;41;Clouds and sun;51;36;N;7;79%;67%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, breezy;46;26;Mostly sunny;46;28;NNW;7;51%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;P.M. snow showers;43;29;Mostly cloudy;41;28;NNW;8;36%;22%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;62;48;Mostly sunny;65;48;ENE;5;53%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;51;43;Occasional rain;62;42;E;5;58%;82%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;50;36;Mostly sunny;52;35;WNW;7;46%;15%;3

Toronto, Canada;Areas of low clouds;34;11;Colder, p.m. snow;15;4;NE;15;78%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Some sunshine;63;51;Sunshine;61;47;SW;7;56%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;64;47;An afternoon shower;59;45;WSW;3;70%;55%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;14;-16;Partial sunshine;10;-20;W;6;75%;20%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;47;43;Spotty showers;49;38;SE;12;69%;72%;0

Vienna, Austria;Showers of rain/snow;39;23;Partly sunny;34;28;SE;6;59%;23%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;83;61;Sunny and warmer;88;62;NE;3;49%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;33;22;A snow squall;30;23;WSW;10;72%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;36;26;Periods of sun;34;23;SW;6;76%;21%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;67;62;Windy with some sun;73;63;NNW;25;77%;31%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;66;Mostly sunny;90;63;W;5;59%;3%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;35;15;Partly sunny;35;15;E;2;52%;2%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather