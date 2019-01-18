TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Laboratory Animal Center (國家實驗動物中心) at National Biotechnology Research Park in Taipei was inaugurated Jan. 18, and features state-of-the-art facilities touted to provide animals with an "enviably-comfortable" environment.

At a cost of NT$2 billion (US$64.3 million), the building took ten years to build. Not only does the center incorporate smart technologies and an eco-friendly design, its breeding rooms also feature 24-hour temperature and humidity control, reports CNA.

The center says some of the species it will breed include guinea pigs, mice, rats, and rabbits for experimental purposes. The institution is responsible for conducting tests and surgeries, as well as biomedical image analysis, embryo manipulation, cancerous and autoimmune diseases research, and more.

As the first of its kind, the National Laboratory Animal Center has available 6,500 breeding spaces accessible by both government institutions and private businesses. Cutting-edge equipment will allow for robust biotech research and development projects.

In addition, the center is one of the world's 23 germplasm banks, boasting 830,000 fertilized eggs for rare mouse species, said Deputy Director Wang Chi-kuang (王繼廣).



Inside the center (CNA image)