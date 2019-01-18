TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook launched an effort to protect the privacy of consumers and netizens, at least in the United States.

In a column in Time Magazine, he advocated legislation regulating “data brokers,” companies which buy and sell personal information, often based on a person’s online activities and purchases.

Consumers should have as few of their data collected by companies as possible, while they should be kept informed about what is happening to their personal information and have access to correct or delete the data, Cook wrote.

At present, the data brokers operate in a “shadow economy” outside the view of consumers, legislators and authorities, making it impossible for the individual to follow the trail of where his personal information is flowing to.

Cook wants the U.S. government to set up a federal clearinghouse where all data brokers should register, giving the public the chance to look up where his data have ended up and to alter or delete the information.

Technology can only change the world for the better if it enjoys the full trust of the public, Cook concluded.