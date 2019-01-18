NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan investigators say one of the extremists who attacked a hotel and shopping complex in Nairobi this week was a son of a Kenyan military officer.

A senior police official says the military officer was summoned for questioning about when he last saw his son and any other details. The police official spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

The Daily Nation, a Kenyan newspaper, on Friday identified the attacker as Ali Salim Gichunge and said his father is a sergeant with the Kenya Defence Forces. The newspaper says Gichunge's mother was arrested and taken to Nairobi for questioning.

Kenyan authorities say 20 civilians, one police officer and five attackers died in the assault Tuesday. The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility.