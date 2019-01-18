TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Dream Cruises announced new itineraries for two of its ships for this summer.

The cruise ships will be traveling from the Port of Keelung (基隆) in Taiwan to destinations in Japan for the first time, promising tourists a "travel experience like no other," according to the company.

Owned by Genting Hong Kong, Dream Cruises has expanded into a company with a fleet of three ships, including the Genting Dream, World Dream, and Explorer Dream. Formerly operated by Star Cruises, Explorer Dream is currently undergoing a NT$1.7 bn (US$54.6 million) refit to enter service for Dream Cruises.

The transformation will incorporate signature facilities including the Palace, Dream Cruises’ private enclave offering butler services to guests staying in any of the select 50 suites, explained Seatrade Cruise News. The cruise ship weighs a total of 75,338 gt, and can host up to1,870 passengers.

According to the deployment schedule for Explorer Dream, three itineraries are arranged in March that depart from the Port of Keelung and arrive at Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, and Kagoshima respectively. Cruise vacation packages range from three to five days with prices starting at NT$13,800 (US$444), Liberty Times reports.

World Dream is also slated to set sail for Okinawa's Naha from Taiwan, offering a four-day trip between Jul. 8 and 12, with prices starting at NT$21,800 (US$701). The trip involves stops at some of the most popular tourist attractions in Northeast Asia.



(Photos courtesy of FB@DreamCruisesTaiwan)