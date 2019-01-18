  1. Home
New Ferry connecting Penghu with western Taiwan to begin in April

The new service is expected to take one hour

  290
By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/18 16:45

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new ferry running between Budai Township, Chiayi County and Magong, Penghu County will commence in April, reported CNA.

The new ferry will take about one hour, and will enter into service just in time for the busy sightseeing period.

Lan Chun-sheng (藍俊昇), chairman of Wisdom Marine Group (慧洋海運集團), announced today that Pescadores Ferry (百麗航運) will spend NT$380 (US$12.32 million) on two vessels built by Australian shipbuilder Austal.

The new vessels will service the Budai Township-Magong route, as well as planned new routes linking Magong with Kaohsiung and Taichung.

The first ship, named Rikulau​ (雲豹), will travel to Taiwan in March and enter into service in April. The second ship, named Blue Magpie (藍鵲), is expected to be delivered in May.

Lan said that both vessels are 49.9 meters long, seat 552 passengers in economy and business classes, and are equipped with an electronic stability system.

The journey from Chiayi to Magong is expected to take one hour, with future routes connecting Magong with Kaohsiung and Taichung expected to take around two hours.


(CNA image)
Taiwan ferry
Kinmen
Magong ferry

