Taiwan promotes tilapia farming in Myanmar

Competition should not be feared as Taiwan continues developing new types: officials

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/18 16:29
Tilapia (photo by Judgefloro)

Tilapia (photo by Judgefloro) (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese business people have found a new opportunity under the country’s New Southbound Policy to intensify ties with Myanmar by encouraging the culture of Taiwanese tilapia.

The Council of Agriculture (COA) signed an agreement Friday which would allow for Taiwan to promote the growing of the fish in the Southeast Asian country, the United Daily News reported Friday.

However, Taiwanese fish farmers should not fear competition from the new growers in Myanmar, since Taiwan continue to develop new varieties of the tilapia, COA officials said.

While there was a high level of interest in the fish in the Southeast Asian country, the local level of technology and know-how was not yet enough, so Myanmar needed assistance from Taiwan. As Myanmar was rich in aquatic resources but lacked more sophisticated infrastructure, it should be an ideal destination for ambitious Taiwanese business people to invest, officials and lawmakers said.
tilapia
fish
Myanmar
New Southbound Policy

