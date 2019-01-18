HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A media group says Zimbabwe's government has again forced a "total internet shutdown" after a days-long violent crackdown on people protesting dramatic fuel price increases.

MISA-Zimbabwe shares a text message from the country's largest telecom company, Econet, calling the government order "beyond our reasonable control." The shutdown faces a court challenge from MISA-Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

A prominent pastor and activist who faces a possible 20 years in prison on a subversion charge is set to appear in court again on Friday. Evan Mawarire calls it "heartbreaking" to see the new government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa acting like that of former leader Robert Mugabe.

International calls for restraint are growing, while Mnangagwa prepares to plead for more investment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.