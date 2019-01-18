RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian security forces feel increasingly abused by their allies.

Israel has been launching raids into the heart of Ramallah, and the U.S. is cutting off aid and taking actions that many fear will obliterate any remaining hope for a two-state solution.

Despite the complaints, the Palestinian security forces are likely to continue to cooperate with Israel against Hamas, if only to shore up President Mahmoud Abbas' increasingly unpopular rule in the occupied West Bank.

Security coordination with Israel has endured for more than a decade. This is in part because the Palestinian Authority and Israel have a shared enemy in the Hamas militant group, which drove Palestinian security forces from Gaza in a week of street clashes in 2007, less than two years after Israel withdrew from the territory.