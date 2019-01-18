  1. Home
Second US-North Korea summit the focus of talks

By MATTHEW LEE and DEB RIECHMANN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/18 13:35
WASHINGTON (AP) — High-level talks aimed at finalizing a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are planned for this week in Washington.

U.S. officials say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to meet former North Korean spy chief Kim Yong Chol at a Washington hotel on Friday. The meeting will likely be followed by a Kim visit to the White House, where he could meet with Trump.

Trump has spoken several times of having a second summit with Kim early this year and has exchanged multiple letters with the North Korean despite little tangible progress on a vague denuclearization agreement reached at their first meeting in Singapore last June.