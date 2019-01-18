Family members of victims of a bombing cry outside the entrance to the General Santander police academy where the bombing took place in Bogota, Colomb
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian authorities were scrambling to identify who was behind a brazen car bombing at a police academy in Bogota that has rattled residents and raised tough questions about lingering security threats in the wake of a peace deal with the nation's largest rebel group.
The Thursday morning bombing, which left 10 dead and dozens injured, was the deadliest in Bogota in years and proved especially unsettling because the target, the General Santander school in southern Bogota, is one of the most protected installations in the capital.
President Ivan Duque, visiting the academy in the aftermath, was careful not to attribute blame to any armed group even while condemning what he called a "miserable" terrorist act that recalled some of bloodiest chapters of Colombia's recent past.