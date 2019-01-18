|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|48
|36
|10
|2
|74
|193
|137
|Toronto
|46
|29
|15
|2
|60
|165
|130
|Columbus
|46
|28
|15
|3
|59
|152
|140
|Washington
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|157
|139
|Boston
|48
|27
|16
|5
|59
|141
|125
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|27
|15
|4
|58
|140
|119
|Montreal
|48
|26
|17
|5
|57
|146
|142
|Pittsburgh
|46
|25
|15
|6
|56
|163
|137
|Buffalo
|47
|24
|17
|6
|54
|137
|140
|Carolina
|46
|22
|19
|5
|49
|125
|136
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|20
|20
|7
|47
|136
|162
|New Jersey
|47
|18
|22
|7
|43
|138
|161
|Detroit
|48
|18
|23
|7
|43
|136
|161
|Florida
|45
|17
|20
|8
|42
|139
|165
|Philadelphia
|47
|18
|23
|6
|42
|134
|167
|Ottawa
|47
|18
|24
|5
|41
|148
|180
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|48
|30
|13
|5
|65
|176
|137
|Winnipeg
|47
|31
|14
|2
|64
|165
|130
|San Jose
|49
|28
|14
|7
|63
|175
|149
|Vegas
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|147
|131
|Nashville
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|153
|129
|Colorado
|47
|21
|18
|8
|50
|159
|152
|Dallas
|48
|23
|21
|4
|50
|122
|126
|Minnesota
|47
|23
|21
|3
|49
|131
|137
|Edmonton
|47
|23
|21
|3
|49
|136
|148
|Anaheim
|48
|20
|19
|9
|49
|116
|143
|Vancouver
|48
|21
|21
|6
|48
|138
|151
|Arizona
|46
|21
|22
|3
|45
|122
|133
|St. Louis
|46
|20
|21
|5
|45
|128
|142
|Los Angeles
|48
|19
|25
|4
|42
|109
|140
|Chicago
|49
|16
|24
|9
|41
|145
|183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 5, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 4, Boston 3
Buffalo 4, Calgary 3, OT
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Arizona 6, San Jose 3
|Thursday's Games
Boston 5, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Chicago 3
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2
Anaheim 3, Minnesota 0
Winnipeg 5, Nashville 1
Los Angeles 2, Dallas 1
|Friday's Games
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Washington at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.