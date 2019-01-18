MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police have arrested a man for questioning over the death of an Israeli student who was killed while walking home late at night this week in Australia's second largest city.

Aiia Maasarwe was slain at 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday shortly after she got off a tram in the Melbourne suburb of Bundoora.

A police statement says a 20-year-old was taken into custody on Friday morning in the neighboring suburb of Greensborough.

Police did not say if any charges have been filed.

The 21-year-old victim was studying at La Trobe University in Melbourne as an exchange student from Shanghai University in China.

The Melbourne community has organized a vigil outside Victoria state parliament later Friday.