All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 48 36 10 2 74 193 137 Toronto 46 29 15 2 60 165 130 Columbus 46 28 15 3 59 152 140 Washington 46 27 14 5 59 157 139 Boston 48 27 16 5 59 141 125 N.Y. Islanders 46 27 15 4 58 140 119 Montreal 48 26 17 5 57 146 142 Pittsburgh 46 25 15 6 56 163 137 Buffalo 47 24 17 6 54 137 140 Carolina 46 22 19 5 49 125 136 N.Y. Rangers 47 20 20 7 47 136 162 New Jersey 47 18 22 7 43 138 161 Detroit 48 18 23 7 43 136 161 Florida 45 17 20 8 42 139 165 Philadelphia 47 18 23 6 42 134 167 Ottawa 47 18 24 5 41 148 180 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 48 30 13 5 65 176 137 San Jose 49 28 14 7 63 175 149 Winnipeg 46 30 14 2 62 160 129 Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 152 124 Vegas 49 28 17 4 60 147 131 Dallas 47 23 20 4 50 121 124 Colorado 47 21 18 8 50 159 152 Edmonton 47 23 21 3 49 136 148 Minnesota 47 23 21 3 49 131 137 Anaheim 48 20 19 9 49 116 143 Vancouver 48 21 21 6 48 138 151 Arizona 46 21 22 3 45 122 133 St. Louis 46 20 21 5 45 128 142 Chicago 49 16 24 9 41 145 183 Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 107 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 5, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 4, Boston 3

Buffalo 4, Calgary 3, OT

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Arizona 6, San Jose 3

Thursday's Games

Boston 5, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Chicago 3

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim 3, Minnesota 0

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.