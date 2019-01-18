TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – EVA Air announced a host of new meals, designer amenity kits, and sleepwear exclusively for Royal Laurel and Premium Laurel Class passengers last week.

The Taiwanese airline has partnered with luxury brands Salvatore Ferragamo and Rimowa, designer Jason Wu, and a number of acclaimed chefs.

For flights from Taipei to Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, Taiwanese masterchef Huang Ching-biao (黃清標) has created a Tan-inspired menu, which champions slow cooking and traditional techniques. The menu features pork shoulder, Thai-style shrimp, abalone in oyster sauce, and a taro and sweet potato dessert.

For flights from Taipei to Brisbane, Paris, and Vienna, Italian pastry chef Andrea Bonaffin created four seasonal desserts, making full-use a range of fruit and chocolate.



(Image from EVA Air)

Bonaffin is also behind the widely-popular Taipei patisserie Yellow Lemon.

Luggage company Rimowa and fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo will feature in the amenity kits provided on long-haul flights.

Flights departing from Taiwan will receive kits featuring a carry case in the style of Rimowa luggage, and comes with cosmetics by Clarins as well as other products. The Rimowa amenity kits have been popular for a number of years, and this is the first time that the case is available in “Carmona Red.”



(Image from EVA Air)

Royal Laurel and Premium Laurel passengers arriving in Taipei will receive overnight kits from Salvatore Ferragamo, and the design is inspired by Taiwanese majolica tiles. The kits will include cosmetics and perfume by the Italian fashion house.

Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu, who rose to international prominence after designing the dresses worn by Michelle Obama during her husband’s inaugurations as President of the United States, was asked to create the new sleepwear.



(Image from EVA Air)

The loose-fitting sleepwear features a button-up collar on the left-hand side, and comes with complimentary slippers. The men’s version is a mix of black and grey, while the women’s is a blend of navy and grey.

The new amenities and menu is now available on some EVA Air flights.