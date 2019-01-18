KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — David Toms and Joe Durant each shot 7-under 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' season-ending Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

The 52-year-old Toms closed his bogey-free round with a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th. He won the U.S. Senior Open last year for his first Champions title after winning 13 times on the PGA Tour.

The 54-year-old Durant also birdied the 18th. The four-time PGA Tour winner took the Chubb Classic last season for his third career victory on the 50-and-over circuit.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Scott Parel were tied for third at 68. Jimenez won at Hualalai in 2015.

Vijay Singh topped a large group at 69.

Bernhard Langer, the tournament winner in 2009, 2014 and 2017, opened with a 70.

Steve Stricker also shot 70, playing alongside defending champion Jerry Kelly in a pairing of Madison, Wisconsin, friends. Kelly had a 71.

Fred Couples shot 72, and John Daly had a 73.